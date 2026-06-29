Somalia Inaugurates Renovated Women's Mental Health Unit in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama on Sunday inaugurated a newly renovated women's mental health unit at Lansaleeti Hospital in Mogadishu, following extensive rehabilitation and modernization works.

Speaking at the ceremony, Jama said the federal government was prioritizing improvements to public services, particularly healthcare, to ensure Somalis have access to quality, modern and equitable medical care.

He praised Italy for supporting the project, saying the partnership had contributed to strengthening the country's health infrastructure.

Jama added that the government would continue rebuilding healthcare facilities across Somalia to improve essential public services and expand access to medical care for the population.

The renovation forms part of the federal government's broader efforts to modernize public services and enhance healthcare delivery nationwide.