Somalia's Ruling Party Picks Candidate for Galmudug Leadership Election

Mogadishu — Somalia's Justice and Solidarity Party (JSP) has officially nominated Libaan Ahmed Hassan as its candidate for the 2026-2031 Galmudug state leadership election.

The nomination was announced during a meeting at the party's headquarters in Mogadishu attended by JSP leaders, officials and members, where Hassan was formally presented with the party's certificate of candidacy.

Party officials used the gathering to outline preparations for the upcoming Galmudug elections and voiced confidence in Hassan's leadership, experience and development agenda.

Speakers said the JSP would campaign on a platform centered on consensus, transparency, unity and sustainable development for the central Somali federal member state.

Among those attending the event were the party's deputy chairman for foreign affairs and economic affairs, who also serves as Somalia's deputy prime minister, the secretary-general, senior party officials, ministers, lawmakers, representatives of the party's women and youth wings, and other invited guests.