South Africa: No Tolerance for Violence, Police Warn Ahead of 30 June

Police Deputy Minister Polly Boshielo has warned that authorities will not tolerate vigilantism, xenophobic violence, intimidation, or any form of lawlessness aimed at dictating who may or may not live within communities.

Addressing a police parade at FNB Stadium on Friday ahead of deployments planned for 30 June, Boshielo said law enforcement officers are bound by the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, which remains the highest authority guiding their actions.

"Our law enforcement agencies are mandated to arrest and deport those who are in the country unlawfully, but this must be done in a fair, transparent and lawful manner," she said.

Boshielo emphasised that police officers must remain impartial and must not take sides based on nationality, language or origin.

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"Your job is to take the side of the law -- to protect the vast majority of law-abiding citizens and foreign nationals who are legally in the country from violence and harm driven by a misguided few and criminal networks seeking to exploit chaos," she said.

She stressed that the deployment was primarily preventive in nature.

"We are not deploying you only to respond to violence after it occurs. We are deploying you to prevent violence from happening in the first place," Boshielo said.

She added that visible policing plays a critical role in deterring criminal behaviour.

"A blue uniform, a marked vehicle, and a trained officer on the ground ready to protect communities are often the strongest message that the state is present and alert," she said.

Boshielo urged officers to act early and decisively where there are signs of potential unrest.

"Do not wait for the first stone to be thrown or the first shop to be looted. When crowds begin to gather or intelligence indicates planned attacks or marches, intervene early, lawfully and decisively," she said.

She also called for active engagement with community structures.

"Engage community leaders, councillors, business forums and other stakeholders who can help maintain calm. Clearly communicate the legal boundaries -- no one has the right to threaten or harm another person," she said.

Boshielo said crime intelligence and other security agencies were working to identify individuals responsible for instigating violence, including those planning, financing or directing attacks.

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"We must not only arrest the foot soldiers; we must also go after those behind keyboards who spread hate and issue instructions to burn, loot and attack. These individuals are enemies of our society and will be held accountable," she said.

She warned that anyone inciting violence or targeting foreign nationals would be treated as a criminal suspect.

"Anyone who threatens violence, incites attacks or spreads messages calling for harm will be investigated and prosecuted," she said.

"If you receive complaints or intelligence about threats, investigate them thoroughly. Trace the origin of messages, identify those responsible and open criminal dockets where there is evidence of incitement or intimidation," the Deputy Minister added.

Meanwhile, Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia said R600 million has been redirected within the South African Police Service (SAPS) budget to ensure operational readiness ahead of the planned nationwide demonstrations on 30 June.

He said the anticipated demonstrations are placing additional strain on resources, requiring enhanced coordination and support.

Cachalia added that SAPS, working with metro police and private security partners, is fully prepared to manage the planned demonstrations across the country.