Sudan: TSC President Stresses Importance of Native Administration in Strengthening Social Cohesion

Khartoum, June 28, 2026 (SUNA) -- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, underscored the importance of the Native Administration in strengthening the country's social fabric, praising its growing role in addressing numerous community issues.

His remarks came during a meeting on Sunday with delegations from the Hadandawa and Beni Amer tribes, led by Nazir Mohamed Ahmed Al-Amin Tirik and Nazir Ali Ibrahim Daglal.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Nazir Tirik said the discussions focused on the two tribes' support for the Sudanese Armed Forces in the Battle of Dignity. He dismissed as "completely false" reports circulating on social media claiming disputes between the Hadandawa and the Beni Amer, stressing that the ties uniting the two tribes far outweigh any differences. "We cannot burden the state at this time, when it is fighting an existential battle against the rebellion, with distracting issues," Tirik said. He added that those promoting claims of discord between the Hadandawa and the Beni Amer only serve the enemy by boosting its collapsing morale, affirming that all communities in eastern Sudan stand united behind the Sudanese Armed Forces in the War of Dignity.

For his part, Nazir of the Beni Amer Ali Daglal reaffirmed that all tribes in eastern Sudan stand with the Sudanese Armed Forces in their battle against the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, stressing that the Beni Amer and the Hadandawa are united by a shared destiny.

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Daglal expressed his hope that the Sudanese Armed Forces would achieve victory over the rebellion and fulfil the aspirations of the Sudanese people.