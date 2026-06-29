Rwanda: We Must Put Women At the Centre to Achieve Food Security - Agric State Minister

In Rwanda, women represent 79 per cent of the workforce engaged in agriculture, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources.

However, challenges in accessing finance persist.

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The New Times caught up with Solange Uwituze, State Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, during discussions on financing gender equality in agri-food systems held on June 24 under the theme: "Catalysing Inclusive and Climate-Resilient Agri-Food Systems through Gender-Responsive Financing."

She shed light on the status of women in agriculture and the financial challenges they continue to face.

Below are excerpts:

What percentage of women engaged in agriculture and livestock farming do so professionally or on a commercial scale?

Evidence suggests that women constitute about 79 per cent of Rwanda's agricultural workforce.

Historically, most women farmers have been concentrated in smallholder and subsistence agriculture, with lower access to finance, inputs, technology, and markets than men.

Rwanda's agricultural transformation strategy is actively encouraging commercialisation, but the majority of agricultural households remain small-scale.

According to a National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) report for the first quarter of 2026, 50.8 per cent of women farmers are commercial producers.

Most women participate in agriculture through household food production, mixed crop-livestock systems, farmer cooperatives and small-scale market-oriented production.

The strongest commercial participation by women is found in horticulture, dairy, poultry, coffee cooperatives, vegetable value chains and agro-processing enterprises.

How would you describe the flow of finance to women in this sector? Is it sufficient?

The flow of finance to women in agriculture has improved significantly due to Rwanda's strong financial inclusion agenda and targeted support programmes implemented by the ministry and its partners.

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Recent evidence shows that women's formal non-bank savings increased from 44 per cent to 53 per cent by 2024, demonstrating substantial progress in financial inclusion.

Additionally, women farmers benefit from various initiatives promoting access to agricultural finance, insurance services and women-led agribusiness development.

Despite these gains, access to finance still needs to expand to meet the needs of women farmers and agribusiness entrepreneurs.

Limited access to productive finance and investment capital remains a challenge, particularly in areas such as mechanisation, irrigation, agro-processing equipment, storage facilities and business expansion.

What is the impact of limited access to finance for women in the agriculture and livestock sector on food security?

The impact is significant because women are central to Rwanda's agricultural production systems and household food security.

Limited financing constrains women's ability to invest in improved seeds, fertilisers, irrigation systems, mechanisation, livestock productivity and climate-smart technologies.

Evidence shows that women-managed farms tend to be smaller and invest less in agricultural inputs such as fertilisers and mechanisation, resulting in lower productivity and profitability.

For us, empowering women farmers through finance is therefore not only a gender issue but also a strategic investment in national food security and agricultural transformation.

Access to financial services does not automatically translate into access to productive agricultural finance.

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Women still face barriers in obtaining larger agricultural loans, working capital, equipment financing, irrigation financing and livestock investment loans.

For example, access to bank loans remains lower among women than men.

In 2024, reported bank borrowing stood at about 8 per cent for women, compared with 13 per cent for men.

Which women-led projects in the sector require more financing, and where do the biggest funding gaps still exist?

The greatest financing needs are found in women-led enterprises across agricultural value chains, particularly in irrigation-based horticulture; livestock enterprises, especially dairy, poultry and piggery; agro-processing and value addition; post-harvest handling and storage; agricultural marketing and aggregation businesses; climate-smart agriculture technologies; and export-oriented agricultural enterprises.

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The largest funding gaps remain in productive finance and investment capital, mechanisation and irrigation technologies, working capital for agribusiness expansion, climate adaptation and resilience investments, and women-led agro-processing and export businesses.

Addressing these gaps would support Rwanda's priorities under PSTA 5, which emphasises agribusiness development, commercialisation and private-sector-led agricultural transformation.

What should be done to increase access to finance for women in agriculture and livestock?

Rwanda has already identified several strategic priorities that provide a roadmap for action.

Key interventions should include expanding affordable agricultural finance tailored to women farmers and agribusiness entrepreneurs; strengthening investment support for women-led agribusinesses and agro-enterprises; increasing access to irrigation, labour-saving mechanisation and climate-smart technologies; and expanding agricultural insurance products and risk-sharing mechanisms.

Other interventions include strengthening financial literacy, entrepreneurship skills and business development services; supporting women through cooperatives and producer organisations to improve creditworthiness; promoting digital financial services and innovative financing models; and enhancing access to high-value and export markets.

What financial products are needed for women in agriculture?

A combination of policy reforms, banking reforms, and market interventions is needed, including the expansion of guarantee schemes.

Government and development partners can share lending risks with banks, encouraging larger agricultural loans for women.

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There is also a need to develop gender-responsive agricultural credit products that align with agricultural cash flows rather than requiring monthly repayments.

Strengthening inclusive cooperatives is equally important, as well-governed cooperatives improve bargaining power, strengthen collateral capacity, and enhance access to markets and finance.

There is also a need to expand asset-based lending.

Loans secured by livestock, warehouse receipts, equipment and purchase contracts can reduce dependence on traditional forms of collateral.

Increased digital agricultural finance is another priority. Mobile-based lending and digital records can help women build credit histories.

Investing in business development services is also essential.

Many women require support in bookkeeping, business planning, marketing and financial management to become investment-ready.

Your final message?

We particularly call upon development partners to help crowd in greater private-sector investment by supporting risk-sharing mechanisms, catalytic financing instruments and blended finance solutions capable of unlocking additional resources for women and youth.

To the private sector, we encourage stronger integration of women-led enterprises into agricultural value chains through procurement opportunities, partnerships, contract farming arrangements, access to technology and market linkages.

Most importantly, let these commitments translate into better livelihoods, increased incomes, enhanced food security, and greater resilience for women and their families.

This is how we will achieve the ambitions of Vision 2050.