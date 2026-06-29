Rwanda: Kigali Plans to Double Public Transport Use in 10 Years

Kigali's ambition to increase public transport usage from 20 per cent to 50 per cent over the next decade will depend less on expanding bus routes and more on making public transport reliable, efficient and attractive enough to become the preferred choice for commuters.

That is according to Aubin Rukera, Chief Executive Officer of Ecofleet Solutions, the state-owned company leading Kigali's public transport reforms.

"Before the reforms, public transport accounted for around 10 per cent of daily travel in Kigali. Today, Ecofleet estimates the figure has doubled to about 20 per cent," he said.

"The long-term target is to raise that to 30 per cent in the medium term and eventually 50 per cent," he added.

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To achieve this, Kigali is focusing on three major pillars: reliability, technology and cost efficiency.

The first priority is improving reliability. Under the new transport model introduced in December 2025, the government shifted from an operator-driven system to a commuter-focused approach.

Instead of operators deploying buses mainly for profit, Ecofleet now manages fleet deployment, route performance and service standards.

The government has already purchased 190 buses, with Kigali's total operating fleet now standing at nearly 340 buses. The aim is to ensure commuters experience more predictable service, shorter waiting times and cleaner, better-managed buses.

Reliability is also tied closely to technology. Ecofleet is developing an integrated digital system that will allow real-time monitoring of bus operations and provide commuters with live information on bus schedules and arrival times.

"Once fully rolled out, commuters will be able to access schedules through mobile applications and digital platforms, helping them plan trips more efficiently," he noted.

Another major strategy is reducing operating costs to make the system financially sustainable. Fuel costs remain a significant challenge since most buses still run on diesel.

Ecofleet sees electric buses as a long-term solution to cut operational costs and free up resources for reinvestment in buses, depots and terminals.

Kigali is also betting on dedicated bus lanes to reduce congestion and improve travel times, making public transport more competitive against private cars.

However, changing commuter behaviour remains one of the biggest challenges. Ecofleet says park-and-ride facilities have seen limited uptake, suggesting more incentives may be needed to encourage car owners to switch to buses.

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Improving driver professionalism and customer service is another critical area, as drivers remain central to commuter experience.