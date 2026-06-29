Malawi: Chihana Backs Chinzukira As DPP Seeks Momentum in Bwaila By-Election

Second Vice President Enock Chihana, who also leads the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), used the final campaign event in Chinsapo to publicly back Mike Chinzukira, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate for the Lilongwe City Bwaila by-election scheduled for 30 June.

Chihana framed his endorsement in developmental terms, telling supporters that Chinzukira would bring improved services and investment to the constituency.

But his appearance also reflects a broader pattern: AFORD and the DPP have increasingly coordinated their political activities in recent months, a cooperation that--while informal--has become more visible in by-election contexts.

DPP Central Region vice president Alfred Gangata echoed this sentiment, praising the collaboration between the two parties and suggesting it should continue.

His remarks point to a strategic calculation within the DPP, which has sought to widen its alliances as it competes in multiple by-elections across the country.

The 30 June polls will take place in Balaka-Mulunguzi, Mikoko, Lilongwe City Bwaila, Kanjuli Ward in Machinga, and Uliwa Ward in Karonga.

Analysts say the spread of constituencies offers a snapshot of Malawi's evolving political landscape, where cooperation between smaller and larger parties is becoming more common as they navigate fragmented voter bases and shifting regional loyalties.