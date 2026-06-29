Kenya: PS Muthoni Pushes for Tougher Tobacco Laws Amid Rise of Nicotine Products

Nairobi — Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has announced that the Ministry of Health is collecting views from Kenyans across the country ahead of proposed amendments to the Tobacco Control Act of 2007.

Speaking at Thokoa in Migwani, Mwingi West during a public baraza under the Jamii Imara Mashinani initiative, the PS said there was an urgent need to strengthen existing tobacco laws due to the emergence of new nicotine products that are not adequately covered under the current legislation.

According to Muthoni, manufacturers of novel nicotine products are increasingly targeting young people through attractive packaging and marketing strategies that make the products appear harmless.

"The current tobacco law is outdated and does not effectively address the new nicotine products entering the market. Some manufacturers are using deceptive packaging to target young people while misleading parents and the older generation," she said.

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The proposed amendments have already been submitted to the National Assembly Health Committee and are expected to undergo nationwide public participation before consideration by Parliament.

The PS also directed law enforcement officers and public health officials to intensify crackdowns on bars and entertainment joints operating near schools, accusing some operators of devising new tactics aimed at exposing minors to alcohol and nicotine products.

She further called for the arrest of cigarette vendors selling cigarettes individually, saying the practice makes tobacco products easily accessible to minors and low-income youth.

"We cannot allow traders to continue selling cigarettes as single sticks because it encourages accessibility among school-going children and young people," she said.

The renewed push against tobacco and nicotine products comes as the Ministry of Health rolls out new graphic health warnings for tobacco products as part of efforts to discourage smoking and create greater public awareness on the dangers of tobacco use.

The Ministry maintains that stronger legislation, stricter enforcement and public awareness campaigns are necessary to protect young people from nicotine addiction and related health risks.