Kenya: Western Kenya Leaders Push for Wetangula As Ruto's Running Mate in 2027

Nairobi — A section of political leaders from Western Kenya has intensified calls for President William Ruto to nominate National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula as his running mate in the 2027 General Election, citing the region's growing political unity and voting strength.

The leaders, led by Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa alongside more than 15 Members of Parliament, declared Speaker Wetangula as Western Kenya's preferred candidate for the deputy presidency in 2027 and the region's preferred presidential candidate in 2032 should President Ruto secure a second and final term.

Speaking during a women empowerment programme in Lurambi Constituency on Saturday, Governor Barasa said the region had resolved to fully support President Ruto's re-election while positioning Wetangula as Western Kenya's future presidential flagbearer.

"As the people of Western Kenya, we have identified our own leader, and that leader is National Assembly Speaker Moses Masika Wetangula. He is equal to the task. We want our people to understand that after we re-elect President William Ruto in 2027, we expect the presidency to come to Western Kenya in 2032," said Barasa.

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He added that once President Ruto completes his constitutional two terms, leaders from the region would unite behind Wetangula's presidential bid.

Governor Barasa attributed the region's increasing support for President Ruto to ongoing government development projects, including roads, hospitals, markets and sports infrastructure.

"In Kakamega County alone, the President is completing Bukhungu Stadium and the Kakamega Level Six Hospital, while stalled road projects have resumed and electricity connectivity continues to expand. These projects have made it easier for us to popularise President Ruto's re-election," he said.

The governor further revealed that leaders from the region had launched an aggressive voter registration drive aimed at boosting Western Kenya's political bargaining power ahead of the 2027 elections.

He announced ambitious voter registration targets, including 1.5 million voters in Kakamega, 1.2 million in Bungoma, 600,000 in Busia, 500,000 in Vihiga and more than 600,000 in Trans Nzoia County.

"If we achieve these targets, Western Kenya will deliver about four million votes to President Ruto in 2027," Barasa stated.

Lurambi MP Titus Khamala said he had shifted his political support from Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to Speaker Wetangula.

"I devoted my energy to supporting Musalia Mudavadi's presidential bid, but that chapter is behind us. I now believe Moses Wetangula is the leader capable of delivering the presidency for our region," he said.

Budalang'i MP Raphael Wanjala said leaders from the region had agreed to back President Ruto's second-term bid on the understanding that Western Kenya would be considered for the deputy presidency.

According to Wanjala, the position formed part of resolutions reached during consultations involving governors, senators and MPs in Naivasha.

Butula MP Joseph Oyula also urged President Ruto to settle on Wetangula as his running mate, arguing that such a move would strengthen the President's re-election prospects.

Responding to the endorsements, Speaker Wetangula challenged Western Kenya residents to intensify voter registration efforts, saying political influence would depend on the region's voting numbers.

"The Bible teaches that leadership is determined through the ballot. We are urging all eligible Kenyans to acquire national identity cards and register as voters. The government has already made the process of obtaining IDs free," he said.

Wetangula further encouraged Kenyans living in urban centres to participate in voter registration, noting that Western Kenya's voting strength extends beyond the region.

"When we combine the projected voter numbers from our counties with those of our people living in Nairobi, Nakuru and Mombasa, we can command about six million votes. Those are the numbers that will shape the country's political direction in 2027," he said.

Among leaders present at the event were Vihiga Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, Likuyani MP Innocent Mugabe, Matayos MP Geoffrey Odanga, Nambale MP Geoffrey Mulanya, Budalang'i MP Raphael Wanjala, Butula MP Joseph Oyula and Bungoma Senator David Wakoli.

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Separately, at a church fundraiser in Teso South Constituency, several MPs reiterated their support for President Ruto's re-election while backing Wetang'ula's political ambitions.

Vihiga Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala defended the Kenya Kwanza administration, citing the recruitment of more than 100,000 teachers over the past two financial years and the introduction of stipends for village elders.

Kitutu Chache North MP Japheth Nyakundi said the government had allocated resources to recruit an additional 24,000 teachers in the next financial year.

Teso South MP Mary Emase said Western Kenya leaders were united behind President Ruto's second-term bid as they positioned the region for the presidency in 2032.

Likuyani MP Innocent Mugabe echoed the calls, saying leaders from the region would campaign for both President Ruto and Speaker Wetang'ula ahead of the 2027 General Election.