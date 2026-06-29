Kenya: Matiang'i Says NTSA's Planned Sh2,000 Vehicle Inspection Fee Is Insensitive and Unfair

Nairobi — Jubilee Party Deputy Leader Fred Matiang'i has criticized the Government's planned mandatory vehicle inspection programme, describing the proposed annual Sh2,000 fee for vehicles older than four years as insensitive and unfair to struggling Kenyans.

In a statement issued Sunday, Matiang'i said the directive by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), set to take effect on July 1, would place an additional financial burden on motorists already grappling with a high cost of living.

Under the new policy, all private vehicles older than four years will be required to undergo annual inspections at a cost of Sh2,000, while motorcycles will also be subjected to mandatory inspection charges.

Matiang'i acknowledged that road safety remains important but argued that the policy lacks adequate public justification and fails to consider the prevailing economic hardships facing many households and businesses.

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"Road safety is a legitimate national objective. However, public policy must be evidence-based, proportionate, transparent and sensitive to the economic realities facing citizens," he said.

The former Interior Cabinet Secretary noted that Kenyans are already struggling with rising fuel prices, taxes, insurance costs, expensive spare parts, parking fees and licensing charges.

He questioned the basis upon which the Government arrived at the decision, demanding that authorities publicly disclose data supporting the policy.

Matiang'i further challenged NTSA to explain how many vehicles would be affected, how much revenue the Government expects to collect annually and whether sufficient inspection capacity exists to serve millions of motorists efficiently.

He also raised concerns that the programme could create opportunities for corruption and harassment of motorists.

According to the Jubilee Party, vehicle condition is only one aspect of road safety and should not overshadow larger concerns such as reckless driving, speeding, drunk driving, poor road design and weak enforcement of traffic laws.

"Road safety cannot be reduced to the collection of inspection fees," Matiang'i stated.

The opposition party is now calling for the immediate suspension of the directive pending public participation and parliamentary scrutiny.

Matiang'i insisted that economic recovery would not be achieved through additional levies and charges imposed on already burdened citizens.

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"Citizens should never be treated merely as sources of revenue," he said.

He urged Kenyans to reject the policy in its current form and push for what he termed a transparent, evidence-based and affordable road safety framework.