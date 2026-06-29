Ethiopia: How Ethiopia Is Building a Climate-Resilient Future?

As climate change accelerates and environmental degradation intensifies across the globe, the search for practical, scalable solutions has never been more urgent. Forests continue to disappear at alarming rates, fertile soils are being depleted, biodiversity is under unprecedented pressure, and increasingly severe droughts, floods, and extreme weather events are threatening food systems and livelihoods on every continent.

For many developing countries, balancing economic growth with environmental protection remains one of the greatest policy challenges of the century. Ethiopia, however, is charting a different course--demonstrating that restoring nature and advancing sustainable development can go hand in hand.

Through the Green Legacy Initiative (GLI), launched in 2019, Ethiopia has transformed ecological restoration into a national development agenda. What began as a nationwide tree-planting campaign has evolved into one of the world's largest environmental restoration movements. Evidently, GLI is helping the East African nation accelerate the integration of afforestation, watershed rehabilitation, biodiversity conservation, sustainable agriculture, and climate resilience into a single, long-term development strategy.

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By placing environmental stewardship at the center of national development, Ethiopia is demonstrating that restoring degraded landscapes can simultaneously strengthen food security, create economic opportunities, improve climate resilience, and safeguard natural resources for future generations.

The initiative has increasingly attracted international attention.

This recognition stems not simply from the extraordinary number of trees planted, but from the initiative's holistic approach, which brings together science, sound policy, and unprecedented public participation.

According to official figures, Ethiopia planted nearly 50 billion tree seedlings between 2019 and 2025. The 2026 Green Legacy campaign aims to add anotherc8 billion seedlings, bringing the cumulative total to well over 58 billion.

Beyond the impressive numbers, government reports indicate that survival rates have steadily improved through better species selection, expanded watershed rehabilitation, stronger community ownership, and improved post-planting management--highlighting a growing emphasis on quality alongside quantity.

The initiative also aligns closely with Ethiopia's Climate-Resilient Green Economy Strategy, the African Forest Landscape Restoration Initiative (AFR100), the Paris Agreement, and the Bonn Challenge, positioning the country as an active contributor to global climate action.

Protecting an Extraordinary Natural Heritage

Ethiopia is among Africa's most ecologically diverse countries.

Home to more than 6,500 species of flowering plants, approximately 12 percent of them endemic. The country also provides sanctuary for some of the world's most iconic wildlife, including the Ethiopian wolf, Walia ibex, Gelada baboon, Mountain Nyala, Swayne's hartebeest, and hundreds of endemic bird species.

Its twelve major river basins--including the Blue Nile, Awash, Omo, Baro-Akobo, Genale-Dawa, Wabi Shebelle, Rift Valley Lakes, Mereb, and Tekeze--support agriculture, hydropower generation, industry, and the livelihoods of more than 130 million people.

Moreover, Ethiopia's highlands supply water that sustains millions of people well beyond its national borders, making the country's environmental health a regional concern.

Yet this remarkable natural heritage has faced decades of mounting pressure.

Rapid population growth, agricultural expansion, deforestation, overgrazing, illegal logging, unsustainable fuelwood extraction, and the growing impacts of climate change have significantly degraded forests, watersheds, and fertile landscapes.

Forest cover, estimated at nearly 40 percent at the beginning of the twentieth century, had fallen below 15 percent by the early 2000s.

Each year, an estimated 1.5 billion tons of fertile topsoil are lost to erosion, reducing agricultural productivity, increasing flood risks, degrading water resources, and imposing enormous economic costs.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), land degradation remains one of Ethiopia's most serious environmental challenges, affecting millions of hectares of productive land and posing long-term risks to food security and rural livelihoods.

More Than a Tree-Planting Campaign

Recognizing the scale of these challenges, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched the Green Legacy Initiative with a vision extending far beyond planting trees.

Rather than treating afforestation as an isolated environmental activity, Ethiopia adopted an integrated landscape restoration model that combines reforestation, watershed rehabilitation, biodiversity conservation, climate adaptation, sustainable agriculture, urban greening, and ecosystem restoration.

Thousands of nurseries now produce indigenous tree species alongside coffee seedlings, bamboo, fruit trees, avocado, medicinal plants, fodder crops, and other economically valuable species suited to Ethiopia's diverse ecological zones.

Equally important has been the expansion of soil and water conservation measures.

Terraces, stone bunds, check dams, hillside closures, and watershed rehabilitation programs have reduced erosion, restored springs, improved groundwater recharge, and significantly increased seedling survival.

Across many previously degraded landscapes, these interventions are helping revive ecosystems while restoring agricultural productivity.

The initiative has also promoted agroforestry, enabling farmers to integrate trees with crops and livestock.

This diversified farming approach improves soil fertility, conserves moisture, increases crop yields, generates additional household income, and enhances resilience against recurring droughts.

A Nationwide Environmental Movement

Perhaps the Green Legacy Initiative's greatest achievement lies not only in its environmental outcomes but in its ability to mobilize an entire nation.

Every rainy season, millions of Ethiopians--including farmers, students, civil servants, youth groups, religious institutions, businesses, security forces, development partners, and local communities--join coordinated tree-planting campaigns across the country.

Few environmental programs anywhere in the world have generated such sustained levels of public participation.

Environmental restoration has increasingly become a shared civic responsibility rather than solely a government program.

Schools, universities, public institutions, and private companies have incorporated environmental conservation into their annual activities, fostering a new generation of environmental stewardship.

The initiative has also created employment opportunities through nursery development, forest management, watershed rehabilitation, and community-based conservation, while supporting more sustainable rural livelihoods.

Strengthening Climate Resilience

The benefits of Green Legacy extend well beyond expanding forest cover.

Healthy forests absorb atmospheric carbon dioxide, helping mitigate climate change while improving local rainfall patterns, stabilizing soils, protecting watersheds, conserving biodiversity, reducing flood risks, and improving water quality.

These ecosystem services strengthen both environmental sustainability and economic resilience.

The initiative also directly contributes to several Sustainable Development Goals, including climate action, life on land, clean water and sanitation, food security, poverty reduction, and sustainable cities.

By protecting forests and wildlife habitats, Green Legacy is also enhancing Ethiopia's growing ecotourism potential while preserving landscapes of exceptional ecological and cultural value.

From National Vision to Global Inspiration

The Green Legacy Initiative has increasingly drawn international recognition not only because of its unprecedented scale but also because of its integrated restoration model.

Environmental experts, development partners, and international organizations increasingly point to Ethiopia as an example of how strong political leadership, scientific planning, and broad public participation can accelerate landscape restoration.

Beyond planting tens of billions of seedlings, Ethiopia has rehabilitated millions of hectares of degraded land, restored critical watersheds, expanded urban green spaces, and strengthened ecosystem services essential for agriculture, water security, and climate resilience.

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Certainly, important challenges remain.

Protecting restored forests, preventing illegal logging, strengthening community ownership, maintaining high seedling survival rates, and adapting to increasingly unpredictable climate conditions will require sustained commitment and continued investment.

Nevertheless, the initiative demonstrates that large-scale ecological restoration is not only technically achievable but also economically beneficial.

At a time when climate change is increasingly threatening livelihoods across continents, Ethiopia offers an important reminder that environmental restoration can serve as a powerful engine for sustainable development rather than an obstacle to economic growth.

Investing in the Future

The Green Legacy Initiative represents far more than an ambitious tree-planting campaign.

It reflects Ethiopia's long-term commitment to restoring degraded ecosystems while building a climate-resilient, environmentally sustainable, and economically stronger future.

Through strategic planning, scientific management, sustained political leadership, and the active participation of millions of citizens, the initiative has helped reverse land degradation, restore watersheds, expand forest cover, strengthen biodiversity conservation, and improve rural livelihoods.

Although continued investment and long-term stewardship remain essential, the progress achieved over the past several years demonstrates that large-scale ecological restoration is both possible and transformative.

As nations around the world search for effective responses to the climate crisis, Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative offers a compelling lesson: restoring nature is not simply an environmental obligation. It is an investment in economic resilience, human well-being, and a more sustainable future for generations to come.