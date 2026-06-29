Uganda's Military Chief Muhoozi Orders Closure of NTV Uganda, Spark TV and Daily Monitor Broadcasts

Kampala, Uganda — Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has ordered the closure of NTV Uganda, Spark TV and the Daily Monitor in a dramatic escalation of tensions between the military establishment and independent media houses.

The directive led to the halting of broadcasts by the affected outlets, triggering widespread concern among journalists, media freedom advocates and opposition figures over press freedom in Uganda.

Gen. Muhoozi, who is also the son of President Yoweri Museveni, reportedly accused the media organisations of hostile reporting and acting against national interests amid growing political tensions in the country.

The shutdown marks one of the most significant confrontations between Uganda's security establishment and private media in recent years.

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NTV Uganda and Spark TV are operated by Nation Media Group, one of East Africa's largest independent media companies, while the Daily Monitor is among Uganda's leading newspapers.

The closures sparked criticism from civil society groups and press freedom organisations, with concerns mounting over increasing pressure on independent journalism ahead of Uganda's political transition debates and future elections.

Media stakeholders warned that the move could undermine constitutional protections on freedom of expression and access to information.

The Ugandan government had not immediately issued a detailed official statement explaining the legal basis of the shutdowns.

The development adds to a growing list of tensions between Ugandan authorities and sections of the media, particularly over coverage of security operations, governance and opposition politics.

Observers say the confrontation could attract regional and international scrutiny over Uganda's democratic space and treatment of independent media.