Somalia: Somaliland Sets Record As 42,519 Students Begin Exams

Hargeisa — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro on Saturday officially launched the 2026 national certificate examinations for middle and secondary schools, marking the start of one of the country's largest annual education exercises.

The president inaugurated the examinations at Farah Omar Secondary School in Hargeisa, where he underscored the importance of maintaining the integrity and quality of Somaliland's education system.

According to government figures, a record 42,519 students are sitting this year's national certificate examinations, the highest number ever recorded in Somaliland's history.

The examinations are administered annually to assess students' academic achievement and ensure national education standards are upheld across the country.

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President Irro congratulated and encouraged all candidates, wishing them success and expressing confidence that their examination results would reflect the hard work, commitment and knowledge they had acquired throughout their studies.

"I wish all students sitting the examinations every success and hope they achieve results that reflect their dedication, ability and years of learning," the president said.

Irro also commended the Ministry of Education, Training and Science, the Somaliland National Examinations Office, the Somaliland Police Force, teachers and all institutions involved in organizing and securing the nationwide examinations.

The annual national examinations are regarded as a key milestone in Somaliland's education calendar, determining students' progression to higher levels of education while serving as an important measure of the country's educational performance.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)