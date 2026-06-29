Kenya: DCI Intensifies Probe Into Armed Watamu Mall Attack Captured On CCTV

Nairobi — Detectives have launched a major investigation following a shocking armed attack at Watamu Mall after CCTV footage emerged showing masked gunmen carrying out a swift daytime operation in the popular tourist town.

Director of Criminal Investigations Amin Mohamed has directed officers to urgently track down and arrest the suspects involved in the incident, which has sparked concern among residents and businesses in the coastal resort area.

The dramatic surveillance footage shows four armed men arriving at the shopping mall aboard a motorcycle before storming into the premises shortly after 4:00 pm.

The suspects, all masked and armed with pistols, allegedly fired warning shots into the air as frightened shoppers scattered for safety during the brief but tense raid that lasted roughly one minute.

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Investigators say the attackers appeared to have a specific target.

Rather than attempting to raid major businesses located within the mall, including an I&M Bank branch, a Safaricom shop and a supermarket, the gunmen reportedly headed directly to a restaurant inside the complex.

Witness accounts indicate the suspects ignored the cashier and instead focused on a table where several customers had been seated moments earlier.

Authorities are now investigating reports that the table had previously been occupied by Joel, an Irish-American national linked to an ongoing Sh79 million fraud dispute involving his estranged wife, Martha Shiro.

The circumstances surrounding the attack have raised suspicions among investigators that the operation may have been carefully planned and targeted.

Security agencies are now exploring possible links between the incident and the businessman's ongoing legal troubles.

DCI chief Amin Mohamed has assured the public that detectives are pursuing all leads and vowed that those responsible will face the full force of the law.

Security presence has since been heightened across Watamu as authorities seek to reassure residents, tourists and investors following the rare daytime attack in the normally calm resort town.