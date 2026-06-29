Zimbabwe: The OK Zimbabwe Photo - What Happens When the Pavement Becomes the Marketplace?

opinion

Some photographs reveal more about an economy than official statistics.

The now familiar images of informal traders operating outside an OK Zimbabwe supermarket have attracted considerable public attention. At one level, the scene appears entirely ordinary. Across Zimbabwe's towns and cities, vendors have become a permanent feature of the urban landscape. Yet the significance of the photograph lies not in the presence of the traders themselves, but in what the image reveals about the structure and direction of the economy.

SouthAfrica newsBehind the vendors stands one of Zimbabwe's oldest formal retail businesses, operating within a framework of taxation, regulation, payroll obligations, audits and compliance requirements. In front of it stands a vibrant informal marketplace characterised by flexibility, low barriers to entry and an extraordinary capacity to adapt to changing economic conditions. The image captures two economies occupying the same physical space while responding to fundamentally different incentives.

The temptation is to view the scene as a conflict between formal and informal business. That would be a mistake.

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The vendor is not the problem. Informal traders are responding rationally to the economic environment they face. In the absence of sufficient formal employment opportunities, millions of Zimbabweans have created livelihoods through trade, transport, manufacturing, repair services and countless other entrepreneurial activities. Their resilience has helped communities absorb economic shocks that might otherwise have produced far greater social hardship.

The more important question is why so much economic activity remains concentrated at this level.

Zimbabwe's challenge is not a shortage of entrepreneurship. Anyone who walks through Mbare, Sakubva, Fife Avenue, Chikwanha or any major growth point can see abundant evidence of commercial energy. The country is full of people willing to take risks, identify opportunities and work long hours to generate income.

The challenge is whether that entrepreneurial energy is translating into productive growth.

A healthy economy provides a ladder of progression. A vendor becomes a shop owner. A shop owner becomes a wholesaler. A wholesaler becomes a manufacturer. A manufacturer becomes an exporter. Development occurs when thousands of businesses make this journey simultaneously, creating jobs, building productive capacity and expanding the economy's ability to generate wealth.

The concern raised by the OK Zimbabwe photograph is not that vendors exist. It is whether enough ladders still exist.

SouthAfrica newsHistorically, successful development has depended upon the gradual movement of economic activity from informality into formality. As businesses grow, they gain access to finance, technology, skilled labour and larger markets. They become more productive, employ more people and contribute more significantly to economic output. Formalisation is not merely a bureaucratic process. It is one of the mechanisms through which economies accumulate capital, increase productivity and raise living standards.

This is why the distinction between economic activity and economic development matters.

An economy can be extremely busy without becoming significantly more prosperous. Markets can be crowded, transactions can be frequent and entrepreneurial activity can be widespread, yet productive capacity may remain largely unchanged. Development is not measured by the volume of activity alone. It is measured by an economy's ability to generate increasing value through investment, innovation, productivity growth and scale.

The informal economy performs many important functions, but history offers few examples of countries that achieved sustained prosperity through informality alone. The great development success stories of the modern era were built upon expanding productive sectors, growing firms, industrialisation and rising levels of formal employment. Informal activity often served as a starting point, but it was rarely the destination.

The OK Zimbabwe photograph raises the possibility that Zimbabwe's economic incentives may not be sufficiently encouraging movement in that direction.

Formal businesses today face a complex operating environment. They must comply with taxation requirements, labour regulations, licensing obligations and reporting standards. They absorb infrastructure deficiencies, manage currency uncertainties and navigate an evolving policy landscape. None of these obligations are unreasonable in isolation. The difficulty arises when the cumulative cost of operating formally grows faster than the perceived benefits of doing so.

Businesses can adapt to difficult conditions. What they struggle to adapt to is uncertainty. Investment is ultimately a bet on the future, and investors are understandably reluctant to place long-term bets when the rules of the game appear subject to frequent change. Capital is patient, but it is also cautious.

This matters because productive investment remains the foundation of economic transformation. Factories are built through investment. Technology is adopted through investment. Jobs are created through investment. Exports are expanded through investment. Without sustained investment, economies may continue functioning, but they struggle to develop.

The policy challenge is therefore larger than taxation, licensing or regulation considered individually. It concerns the overall incentive structure facing entrepreneurs and businesses.

When governments experience fiscal pressure, the natural response is to focus on revenue collection. Yet development history suggests that prosperous economies are rarely built by concentrating primarily on extracting more revenue from existing productive activity. Rather, they are built by expanding the productive base itself. Strong public finances are typically the consequence of economic growth rather than its cause.

The distinction is important because a development strategy centred primarily on revenue extraction can unintentionally weaken the very productive sectors upon which future revenues depend. If businesses face rising costs, shrinking margins and growing uncertainty, they invest less. When investment slows, formal employment growth slows with it. Economic activity does not disappear, but it increasingly migrates towards forms that require less capital, less compliance and less long-term commitment.

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The result is what economists sometimes describe as the "missing middle". Economies become populated by large numbers of micro-enterprises and a relatively small number of large firms, while medium-sized businesses capable of driving industrial growth remain comparatively scarce. Yet it is precisely these firms that often provide the strongest link between entrepreneurship and development.

Seen through this lens, the OK Zimbabwe photograph becomes more than a snapshot of everyday commerce. It becomes a reflection of a broader development question. Is Zimbabwe creating conditions that encourage businesses to scale, formalise, invest and employ? Or is it gradually normalising an economic model in which adaptation and survival become the dominant forms of entrepreneurship?

Zimbabweans have already demonstrated extraordinary resilience. What the country requires now is an environment that allows resilience to evolve into growth, investment and productivity. The objective of economic policy should not simply be to help people survive difficult conditions. It should be to create conditions in which businesses can expand, workers can become more productive and entrepreneurs can build enterprises capable of generating long-term prosperity.

The real lesson of the OK Zimbabwe photograph is therefore not about a supermarket or a group of vendors. It is about the pathways through which economies develop. The future will not be determined by how busy the pavement becomes, but by whether that pavement once again serves as a starting point rather than a destination.

Dr Shame Mugova is a Lecturer in Finance at Birmingham City University. The views expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of NewZimbabwe.com.