Kenya: 'Every Choice Has Consequences,' Ruto Warns Students

Nairobi — President William Ruto has urged students to reject violence and embrace discipline following a wave of school unrest, warning that every decision they make today will shape their future.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service at Burieruri High School in Meru County, the President expressed concern over recent cases of arson and destruction of school property, saying education is about building character as much as academic success.

"Education is not only about passing examinations, but also about forming character, resolving differences peacefully, and understanding that every action carries consequences," Ruto said.

He challenged learners to think carefully before making decisions that could destroy their future.

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"Every choice you make writes a chapter of your future. Some mistakes pass with time; others leave scars that last a lifetime. Before you act, ask yourself: will this decision make my future greater or diminish it?" he added.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki echoed the President's message, urging students to use peaceful and lawful channels to air their grievances instead of engaging in acts of indiscipline.

He assured learners that the government is ready to listen to their concerns but warned that violence only hurts their future and that of other students.

"Whenever there are grievances, let us resolve those grievances because we want to listen to you, understand you and support you. It is improper to use concerns to involve yourself in acts of indiscipline because you destroy not only your own future but also that of your brothers and sisters," Kindiki said.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the government will bring together teachers, parents and other education stakeholders to find lasting solutions to rising cases of unrest in schools.

"We have agreed to form a multi-stakeholder team to discuss the issues affecting students in all our schools. Without discipline in our schools, we cannot develop the leaders of tomorrow," Ogamba said.

The leaders' remarks come amid growing concern over an increase in school unrest across the country, with several schools reporting cases of arson, vandalism and student protests in recent weeks.

The concern intensified following the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy, where 16 students lost their lives after a dormitory was engulfed in flames.

The incident shocked the nation and renewed calls for stronger safety measures, improved student welfare and better ways of addressing grievances in schools.

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The government has since pledged to work closely with schools, parents and education stakeholders to curb unrest and create safer learning environments