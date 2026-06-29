Ethiopia: Modernizing Border, Airport Security Key to Safeguarding Ethiopia's Geo-Strategic Interests, Says NISS Chief

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is advancing a comprehensive overhaul of its border and airport security systems as part of efforts to strengthen national security and safeguard its geo-strategic interests, Director General of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), Ambassador Redwan Hussein, revealed.

Speaking at a consultative forum held in Addis Ababa on the Integrated Airport and Border Management Transformation Program, Redwan underscored that modernizing security infrastructure is central to addressing emerging and complex security threats.

He also stressed the need for enhancing Ethiopia's global competitiveness in an increasingly digital world.

Redwan who is also Chairman of the Main Committee for the Airport and Border Management Transformation Program noted that the transformation program is designed to enable proactive threat detection and prevention through data-driven intelligence systems.

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According to him, the program is also improving institutional coordination and real-time information sharing.

Moreover, this integrated approach will strengthen national capacity to counter terrorism, human trafficking, money laundering, and illicit arms trafficking more effectively, he elaborated.

Ambassador Redwan further emphasized that the program places strong focus on safeguarding cyber sovereignty through the development of indigenous technological capabilities.

He added that the integration of artificial intelligence and a skilled workforce will play a critical role in modernizing operations and enhancing efficiency across security institutions.

A detailed roadmap has been developed to guide implementation, outlining key requirements including technological infrastructure, standard operating procedures, human resource development, logistics, and a supporting legal and regulatory framework, he explained.

The NISS chief further stated that the initiative is not only a security reform agenda but also a strategic instrument aimed at reinforcing Ethiopia's geo-strategic positioning and advancing national prosperity.

He stressed that strengthening border and airport security is essential to preserving sovereignty and ensuring the country remains competitive at the global level.

The roadmap also aligns with Ethiopia's broader Digital Ethiopia 2025/2030 strategy and is expected to support the country's preparedness for upcoming international conferences and global engagements hosted in Ethiopia.

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The forum brought together senior federal and regional government officials, along with leaders of various security institutions, to provide input on the transformation program and its implementation framework.