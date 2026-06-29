South Africa: Immigrants Stream to Repatriation Site in Durban

28 June 2026
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Joseph Bracken and Tsoanelo Sefoloko

Struggling authorities are now trying to move people to a new makeshift repatriation site closer to the border in Musina, Limpopo

The Old Drive-in site in Durban, which has been a temporary repatriation site for displaced immigrants since last week, is to be relocated to Musina in Limpopo. But a lack of buses has delayed the relocation, with more people arriving at the site.

On Saturday, the eThekwini municipality said it had resolved to relocate the Malawian nationals from the site in Durban to a newly established makeshift repatriation site closer to the border in Musina, Limpopo.

When GroundUp contacted Mandla Nsele, marketing and communications director for eThekwini, to ask about a timeline, he said that they were aiming to have everyone out of the site by Monday. But he acknowledged they were also struggling to organise enough buses.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

By midday on Sunday, no buses had left for the Musina site. They were also still collating the numbers for how many people had left the site yesterday, he said.

On Sunday morning, there were no people getting on buses and no indication that buses were nearing departures. At about 10:30am guards opened the gates to hundreds more people who had been lining up outside.

According to the national government, more than 15,000 Malawian nationals have been deported or voluntarily repatriated since the processing began.

The municipality has urged people to stop directing displaced immigrants to the site.

The new Musina site aims to speed up the process of repatriation and reduce pressure at other repatriation sites, according to the eThekwini statement.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.