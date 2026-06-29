Namibia: Khomas Records 95% HIV Status Awareness

The Khomas region has recorded major gains in healthcare and social welfare, with 95% of people living with HIV aware of their status, while the government has committed more than N$59.2 million towards key health infrastructure projects.

Speaking at his second state of the region address last week, Khomas governor Sam Nujoma said the government continues to strengthen public healthcare through infrastructure upgrades and expanded access to medical services.

He said renovations of the second, third, fourth and sixth floors of Ward B at Katutura Intermediate Hospital are progressing, while phase one of the Windhoek District Hospital has commenced.

"Bulk services and electrical network tenders have been awarded at N$25.2 million and N$17.5 million, respectively," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Nujoma said the N$16.5 million phase two upgrade of the Etegameno Rehabilitation and Resource Centre is underway, alongside plans to construct a new central medical store near Windhoek Central Hospital.

Nujoma welcomed the introduction of 24-hour clinical services at Okuryangava Health Centre and Nathaniel Maxuilili Clinic, as well as extended doctor availability at Katutura Health Centre, saying the measures have eased pressure on Katutura Intermediate Hospital.

On HIV-AIDS, the governor said Khomas is nearing the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS Fast-Track targets, with 94% of diagnosed patients receiving antiretroviral treatment, and 98% of those on treatment achieving viral suppression.

He, however, warned that tuberculosis (TB) remains a major concern, with the Khomas region recording the highest number of TB cases in the country.

On social welfare, Nujoma said vulnerable households benefited from food assistance across the region's 10 constituencies, while the regional council allocated N$500 000 under the Winter Safety Net Programme to procure blankets and winter clothing for about 700 vulnerable residents.

He added that the governor's office also convened a disability inclusion consultation following the launch of the Revised National Policy on Disability in 2025, bringing together organisations representing persons with disabilities to identify barriers and develop empowerment strategies.