Uganda: Government to Evacuate Ugandans From South Africa Amid Rising Xenophobic Violence

The government has announced plans to evacuate Ugandan nationals from South Africa following months of escalating anti-migrant violence and xenophobic protests by vigilante groups.

In a statement issued on June 28, 2026, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo said President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni had directed that immediate arrangements be made to facilitate the safe return of affected Ugandans.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating the exercise with the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Works and Transport, the Uganda High Commission in South Africa, and leaders of the Ugandan community in the country. The evacuation is expected to begin within the next few days.

According to the ministry, 746 Ugandans have so far voluntarily registered for evacuation assistance due to security concerns, with more registrations expected. It added that many Ugandans had already left South Africa independently following a reported June 30, 2026 deadline issued by vigilante groups.

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"The Government of Uganda is finalizing an evacuation plan to ensure the safe return of Ugandan nationals affected by the prevailing security situation in South Africa," the statement said.

The evacuation plan includes registering affected citizens across South Africa's provinces, transporting them to designated assembly centres, issuing emergency travel documents where necessary, and coordinating with immigration authorities to facilitate their departure.

Government said Uganda Airlines will operate special charter flights in collaboration with the Ministry of Works and Transport, with all evacuation costs to be fully covered by the Government of Uganda.

The ministry noted that several African countries had already evacuated their nationals from South Africa in response to the deteriorating security situation.

Meanwhile, Uganda said it continues to engage the South African government to ensure the safety and security of Ugandan nationals who choose to remain in the country.

The government also confirmed that one Ugandan was killed during an attack in KwaZulu-Natal Province.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Preparations are underway to repatriate the body to Uganda," the statement said.

Government said it remains committed to supporting Ugandan nationals affected by the violence as the evacuation exercise gets underway.