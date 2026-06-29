Uganda: Court Issues Arrest Warrants for Sebutinde, Site Supervisor Over Bugolobi Apartment Project

The Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court has issued arrest warrants against John Bagunywa Sebutinde, husband of International Court of Justice (ICJ) Judge Julia Sebutinde in the criminal case arising from the controversial Bugolobi apartment development.

The warrants, issued on June 17, 2026, direct any police officer to arrest Mr Sebutinde as well as the site supervisor, Joseph Wamala.

According to court documents seen by this publication, Mr Sebutinde and Mr Wamala are charged with failing to comply with an order stopping building operations, contrary to Sections 39(1), (2) and (3) of the Building Control Act, Cap. 136.

The criminal case, instituted through a private prosecution, stems from allegations that the accused ignored a stop order issued over the construction of a multi-storey apartment building at Plot 8, Princess Anne Drive, Bugolobi.

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The warrants mark the latest development in a dispute that has generated parallel criminal and civil proceedings over the project.

Earlier this year, the High Court dismissed an application seeking to halt the criminal prosecution, ruling that the issues raised by the accused should instead be determined during the trial.

The court further directed that the criminal proceedings should continue.

The civil proceedings have also continued to move against the developers.

On January 12, 2026, the High Court granted a temporary injunction halting all construction on the Bugolobi apartment project after finding that the residents had established a prima facie case challenging the legality of the development.

The injunction was subsequently renewed on June 16, 2026, by Registrar Kintu Simon Zirintusa, who ordered that the construction ban remain in force until the final determination of the main civil suit.

In origal suit, the residents contended that:

The approvals granted for the project were unlawful and irregular.

The development exceeded the permissible planning parameters for the area.

The construction would negatively affect neighbouring properties through increased traffic, reduced privacy, noise, environmental concerns and strain on infrastructure.

The developers proceeded despite objections and regulatory concerns.

The substantive civil case has since been fixed for hearing before the High Court, where residents are challenging the approvals granted for the multi-storey apartment development and are seeking permanent relief.

With arrest warrants now issued in the criminal case and the construction injunction still in force, the legal battle surrounding the Bugolobi apartment project continues to intensify on both the criminal and civil fronts.

The dispute began after residents of Princess Anne Drive in Bugolobi challenged the construction of a multi-storey apartment block at Plot 8, arguing that the project violated planning and development regulations and was incompatible with the area's low-density residential character.

They also questioned the legality of the approvals granted for the development.

After residents petitioned the relevant authorities, a building control stop order was issued directing that construction cease. However, the developers are accused of continuing with the project despite the order.

That alleged non-compliance forms the basis of the criminal case, in which John Bagunywa Ssebutinde and site supervisor Joseph Wamala are charged under the Building Control Act.

The residents also filed a civil suit seeking to overturn the project's approvals and permanently halt the development.

The High Court has since issued and renewed an injunction stopping construction pending determination of the case, while separately allowing the criminal proceedings to continue, setting the stage for parallel legal battles over the controversial project.

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The litigation has since produced several significant court decisions:

The High Court refused to stop the criminal prosecution, holding that any defence raised by the accused should be determined during the criminal trial.

On January 12, 2026, the High Court granted an interim injunction stopping further construction after finding that the residents had established a prima facie case.

On June 16, 2026, the injunction was extended pending determination of the main civil suit.

On June 17, 2026, the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court issued arrest warrants for John Bagunywa Ssebutinde and site supervisor Joseph Wamala after they failed to appear in the criminal proceedings.

In essence, the case has evolved into two parallel legal battles: