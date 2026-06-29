South Africa: Cape Town Crowned World's Most Beautiful City - South African News Briefs - June 29, 2026

Cape Town Named World's Most Beautiful City

Cape Town has once again earned international recognition after being named the world's most beautiful city by Time Out magazine, reports EWN. The ranking is based on a global survey of 24,000 residents. 86% of Capetonians described their city as beautiful, the highest score among all cities surveyed. The city is famous for its spectacular scenery, including Table Mountain, pristine beaches and rich biodiversity.

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Court Set to Rule on Mogotsi's Second Bail Bid

The Johannesburg Magistrate's Court is set to deliver judgment in North West businessman Brown Mogotsi's second bid for bail, reports SABC News. Mogotsi, who faces charges including defeating the ends of justice, perjury and unlawful possession of a firearm linked to an alleged staged assassination attempt. This came after his initial bail application was denied earlier this month due to unverifiable residential addresses. Prosecutors oppose his release, alleging he attempted to intimidate a witness through his wife while in custody, an accusation his legal team strongly denies.

Crime Intelligence Officer Shot Before Inquiry Testimony

Senior Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan was allegedly shot near his home in Houghton, just days before he was due to testify at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, reports EWN. Police and forensic experts were seen gathering evidence at the scene, where spent cartridges were recovered. Khan was taken to Milpark Hospital with gunshot wounds. The motive for the attack remains unclear, but his family has called for those responsible to be brought to justice as investigations continue.

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