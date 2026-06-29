Kenya: Police Urge Public to Report Enforced Disappearances and Torture Claims

Nairobi — The National Police Service (NPS) says it is taking allegations of enforced disappearances, torture and other human rights violations seriously, urging members of the public with information to report such incidents to the nearest police station.

In a statement issued on Saturday, NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the Service had noted claims circulating in mainstream and social media regarding alleged enforced disappearances and torture.

"As a Service committed to accountability and transparency, we take these claims seriously," the statement read.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Police called on anyone with information or specific allegations relating to enforced disappearances, torture or other human rights violations to immediately report the matter to authorities to facilitate investigations.

The statement comes amid growing public concern following reports that missing activist Davis Lichuma had been found alive after allegedly being abducted, tortured and abandoned at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), according to the Social Justice Centres Working Group.

The organization said Lichuma was discovered in critical condition before being transferred to Nairobi Women's Hospital for specialized treatment.

His reappearance came days after he was reported missing following protests near Parliament buildings in Nairobi.

The Service also confirmed receiving a missing person report concerning Lichuma at Central Police Station in Nairobi.

According to the statement, all reports received would be investigated thoroughly, professionally, impartially and expeditiously in accordance with the law.

"The National Police Service remains fully dedicated to professional policing that serves and protects all Kenyans, residents and visitors," Nyaga said.

The statement further emphasized the Service's commitment to constitutional rights, human rights protections and adherence to legal procedures in all operations.

The latest developments have intensified scrutiny over recent allegations of enforced disappearances and torture linked to protest-related arrests.