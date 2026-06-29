Kenya: Mombasa Mineral Dealers Robbed As Caretaker Found Dead in Nyali House

Mombasa — Police in Nyali, Mombasa County, are investigating a suspected robbery and murder incident involving mineral dealers after the body of a caretaker was discovered inside an unoccupied house along Nyali 2nd Avenue.

According to a police report filed at Nyali Police Station, two businessmen dealing in the buying and selling of minerals told officers they had arranged to meet a potential buyer identified as Abduba at Nyali City Mall on Friday evening.

The traders said they were later directed to proceed to a house along Nyali 2nd Avenue where the transaction was allegedly to take place.

Upon arriving at the compound, the businessmen claimed they were ambushed by four armed men wielding knives who pepper-sprayed them before robbing them of valuables.

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The stolen items included 280 carats of tanzanite valued at approximately USD 83,000, 22 grams of emeralds worth about USD 12,000, jewellery valued at USD 150, a Samsung Flip 3 mobile phone worth KSh86,000 and KSh6,000 in cash.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene using a waiting vehicle.

The victims later reported the incident at Nyali Police Station, prompting officers from both the police station and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to visit the scene.

While documenting the compound, investigators reportedly discovered blood stains inside the servants' quarters adjacent to the main house.

Further searches led to the recovery of a carpet soaked in blood before officers found the lifeless body of Hamisi Kombe, a 38-year-old caretaker of the house.

Police said the deceased had his hands tied, his mouth wrapped with tape and had sustained deep stab wounds to the stomach. His body was moved to Coast General Hospital mortuary pending an autopsy.

Preliminary investigations indicate the possibility of a planned criminal scheme involving brokers linked to the mineral transaction.

Police identified two suspects, Evans Mumbo and Philipo Vavae, who were reportedly acting as brokers for the mineral owners. The two were arrested and placed in custody at Nyali Police Station to assist with investigations.

Investigators are also reviewing CCTV footage from nearby premises as they seek to identify and trace the attackers involved in the robbery and killing.