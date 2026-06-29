Kenya: KRA Rules Out Extension of June 30 Tax Return Deadline

Nairobi — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has ruled out extending the June 30 deadline for filing 2025 income tax returns, warning that taxpayers who fail to comply will face penalties and possible default tax assessments.

The taxman urged individuals and businesses that have not filed their annual returns to do so before midnight on Tuesday, June 30, saying the statutory deadline will not be extended.

KRA said taxpayers who miss the deadline will be liable to penalties provided for under the law and could also be issued with default assessments.

The authority noted that millions of taxpayers have already filed their returns but cautioned those yet to comply against waiting until the final hours, when heavy traffic on digital platforms could delay submissions.

To support last-minute filers, KRA has extended operating hours at its contact centre, service centres, Huduma Centres and Ushuru Mashinani service points across the country.

Taxpayers can also file their returns through the iTax platform, eCitizen and the USSD service, while assistance is available through KRA's contact centre and social media channels.

Filing annual income tax returns is a legal requirement for taxpayers with income tax obligations, including individuals with no tax payable, who are required to submit nil returns where applicable.