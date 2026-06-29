Kenya: Rights Groups Warn of Resurgence of Abductions As Missing Activist Davis Lichuma Found Alive

Nairobi — Human rights organisations have expressed alarm over what they describe as the return of enforced disappearances and abductions in Kenya after activist Davis Lichuma was found alive days after he went missing, prompting renewed calls for an independent investigation into his alleged unlawful detention and torture.

The Social Justice Centres Working Group (SJCWG) said Lichuma was found at Kenyatta National Hospital before being transferred to Nairobi Women's Hospital for urgent treatment after allegedly being tortured and abandoned.

The organisation said his reappearance had intensified fears that enforced disappearances are once again being used to intimidate government critics and protesters.

"We demand an immediate, independent and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, the injuries or trauma he may have sustained, and those responsible for his unlawful detention and subsequent abandonment," the group said.

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According to SJCWG, Lichuma was unable to speak when he was found, raising serious concerns about what he may have endured while missing.

The rights organisation said finding Lichuma alive did not diminish the need for accountability, insisting that those responsible for his alleged abduction, torture and abandonment must be identified and prosecuted.

"The Kenyan public deserves answers: Who took Davis? Where was he held? Who ordered his torture? Why was he abandoned and left for dead?" the statement said.

The case has reignited debate over allegations of enforced disappearances following recent anti-government demonstrations.

Activist Boniface Mwangi, who had earlier called for Lichuma's release, said the incident pointed to the return of abductions.

"Davis Lichuma was arrested on Gen Z Mashujaa Day, removed from a gazetted police station by Ruto's rogue police squad, who drive Subarus, mask their faces, and shoot innocent Kenyans, and has since disappeared. It is also very unfortunate that abductions and torture are back," Mwangi said before Lichuma was located.

Lawyer Willis Otieno described the reported ordeal as "heartbreaking, deeply disturbing and utterly inhumane," saying no Kenyan should suffer violence or torture for exercising constitutional rights.

" Violence and torture have no place in a democratic society governed by the rule of law," Otieno said, wishing Lichuma a full recovery.

Hours before Lichuma was found, the National Police Service (NPS) confirmed receiving a missing person's report filed at Central Police Station in Nairobi.

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In a statement, police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the service had taken allegations of enforced disappearances and torture seriously and urged anyone with credible information to report such cases.

The NPS said all reports would be investigated "thoroughly, professionally, impartially and expeditiously" in accordance with the law.

"The National Police Service remains fully dedicated to professional policing that serves and protects all Kenyans, residents, and visitors. We uphold the constitutional rights of every person and strictly follow all legal procedures in our operations," the statement said.

Lichuma's case now adds to growing scrutiny over allegations of enforced disappearances and torture raised by civil society groups in the wake of recent anti-government protests.