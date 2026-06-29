Kenya: NTSA Says School Buses, Commercial Service Vehicles Won't Be Penalized Over New Inspection Rules

Nairobi — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has clarified that motorists and transport operators will not face penalties over several newly introduced vehicle inspection requirements as confusion continues over the implementation of the 2026 regulations.

In a public notice issued by the Authority, NTSA assured school transport operators that enforcement of Rule 13 on reflectorised red stop mechanical signal arms and Rule 14 on telematic systems under the Traffic (School Transport) Rules, 2026, has not yet commenced.

The Authority also said commercial service vehicle operators will not be penalized for failing to comply with telematic system requirements under Regulation 9 of the NTSA (Operations of Commercial Vehicles) Regulations, 2026.

Additionally, NTSA directed that traffic officers should not enforce mandatory inspection requirements against private motor vehicle owners during routine route checks.

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The clarification comes amid growing public concern and widespread reports claiming that motorists risked penalties for non-compliance with the new regulations.

NTSA warned Kenyans against relying on misleading information circulating online regarding vehicle inspections and implementation of the new rules.

"The Authority strongly urges the public to rely exclusively on official communication issued directly through NTSA channels and platforms," the notice stated.

The agency further indicated that details regarding the enforcement and implementation timelines for the affected rules will be communicated to the public in due course.

The announcement is expected to offer temporary relief to school transport operators, commercial vehicle owners and private motorists who had raised concerns over the cost and preparedness required to comply with the new regulations.

NTSA advised members of the public seeking clarification or assistance to visit its official website, Huduma Centres, NTSA offices or use the Authority's verified social media platforms and support channels.

The Authority reiterated its commitment to ensuring orderly implementation of transport regulations while enhancing road safety standards across the country.