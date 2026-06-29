Kenya: Detectives Arrest Suspect Accused of Using Hired Car in Mombasa Robbery Spree

Nairobi — Detectives have arrested a man accused of hiring a vehicle in Malindi before allegedly disguising it with fake number plates and using it as a getaway car in a violent robbery in Mombasa.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect, identified as Jesmshid Kadirbakshi, had been under surveillance over his alleged involvement in a robbery with violence committed on June 11, 2026.

According to investigators, Kadirbakshi hired a Toyota Fielder, in Malindi before allegedly using it in the robbery.

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Detectives said he later changed the vehicle's registration plates in an attempt to conceal its identity and evade police detection.

The vehicle was subsequently linked to the violent robbery, prompting detectives to intensify their search for the suspect.

Following days of surveillance, officers tracked Kadirbakshi to his hideout in the Kwachocha area of Malindi, where he was arrested.

"The long arm of the law was undeterred. Thanks to relentless surveillance, detectives trailed Kadirbakshi to his hideout in the Kwachocha area of Malindi, where they arrested him," DCI said.

During the operation, detectives recovered a knife and a black handbag containing cannabis sativa, according to the DCI.

Police said the suspect is being held in custody while investigations continue and is expected to be arraigned in court once processing is complete.

The arrest forms part of ongoing efforts by detectives to dismantle criminal networks linked to violent robberies along the Coast region and recover evidence connected to the attacks.