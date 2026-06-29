Kenya: Detectives Arrest Suspect Accused of Using Hired Car in Mombasa Robbery Spree

29 June 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Detectives have arrested a man accused of hiring a vehicle in Malindi before allegedly disguising it with fake number plates and using it as a getaway car in a violent robbery in Mombasa.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect, identified as Jesmshid Kadirbakshi, had been under surveillance over his alleged involvement in a robbery with violence committed on June 11, 2026.

According to investigators, Kadirbakshi hired a Toyota Fielder, in Malindi before allegedly using it in the robbery.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Detectives said he later changed the vehicle's registration plates in an attempt to conceal its identity and evade police detection.

The vehicle was subsequently linked to the violent robbery, prompting detectives to intensify their search for the suspect.

Following days of surveillance, officers tracked Kadirbakshi to his hideout in the Kwachocha area of Malindi, where he was arrested.

"The long arm of the law was undeterred. Thanks to relentless surveillance, detectives trailed Kadirbakshi to his hideout in the Kwachocha area of Malindi, where they arrested him," DCI said.

During the operation, detectives recovered a knife and a black handbag containing cannabis sativa, according to the DCI.

Police said the suspect is being held in custody while investigations continue and is expected to be arraigned in court once processing is complete.

The arrest forms part of ongoing efforts by detectives to dismantle criminal networks linked to violent robberies along the Coast region and recover evidence connected to the attacks.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.