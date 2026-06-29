Kenya: President Ruto Assents to County Allocation of Revenue Bill 2026

Nairobi — President William Ruto has assented to the County Allocation of Revenue Bill 2026, paving the way for the equitable sharing of revenue among county governments across the country.

The signing of the Bill now clears the legal framework required for the disbursement of funds to the 47 counties for the 2026/2027 financial year.

The legislation outlines how nationally raised revenue will be distributed among county governments to support devolved functions including healthcare, agriculture, roads, water services and early childhood education.

The assent comes at a time when county governments have been pushing for timely disbursement of funds to avoid interruptions in service delivery and development projects.

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The County Allocation of Revenue Bill is a critical piece of legislation in Kenya's devolved system of governance as it operationalizes the sharing of funds approved through the national budget-making process.

The move is expected to provide relief to counties that have in recent months raised concerns over delayed allocations affecting operations and payment of suppliers.

President Ruto has repeatedly emphasized his administration's commitment to strengthening devolution and ensuring counties receive adequate resources to drive grassroots development.

The implementation of the law will now allow the National Treasury to begin releasing funds to county governments in line with the approved allocations.

Governors and county assemblies are expected to use the allocations to finance development projects and improve service delivery in their respective regions.

The assent also signals the government's push to maintain stability in county operations amid increasing demand for resources to support infrastructure, health services and local economic programs.