Kenya: Senator Olekina Calls for Nationwide Removal of Roadside Billboards, Citing Safety Risks and Urban Disorder

Nairobi — Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has called for the nationwide removal of billboards erected on road reserves, arguing that the ongoing crackdown in Nairobi should be expanded to all counties to improve road safety and restore order in urban centres.

The senator said many towns across the country have become increasingly congested with advertising structures that obstruct visibility, undermine urban planning, and endanger both motorists and pedestrians.

"The recent directive by the President to remove billboards from road reserves in Nairobi was a step in the right direction. However, this action should not be limited to the capital. It must be extended to Narok and all other counties facing similar challenges," Olekina said.

He singled out Narok Town as an example of poor urban planning, claiming that billboards mounted along its main street now outnumber road signs.

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"Along its main street, the number of billboards mounted on road reserves now exceeds the number of road signs. These billboards are placed barely 50 metres apart, obstructing visibility and posing a serious risk to motorists and pedestrians alike," he said.

According to the senator, the problem becomes more severe during peak traffic hours when the advertising structures contribute to congestion and make movement through the town difficult and unsafe.

Olekina argued that the issue extends beyond aesthetics, describing it as one of public safety, urban planning, and responsible governance.

He also linked the state of many urban centres to broader governance challenges, saying county headquarters across Kenya have suffered from inadequate planning and neglect.

"We must confront an uncomfortable truth: as leaders, we have not done enough for our society," he said.

"The widening gap between the rich and the poor is becoming more evident each day, and its impact is especially visible among Generation Alpha, who are growing up in increasingly unequal conditions."

The senator said restoring order in towns should be a national priority, urging both the national and county governments to enforce planning regulations consistently across the country.

"We owe it to our citizens to restore order, prioritize safety, and ensure that our towns are planned and managed in a way that serves the public interest," he said.

His appeal comes amid an ongoing government push to clear illegally erected billboards and other structures from road reserves in Nairobi, with calls now emerging for similar enforcement measures in counties facing comparable urban planning challenges.