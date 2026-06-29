The #SAPS has launched a high-level investigation following the attempted assassination of Major General Feroz Khan who was shot on Sunday evening on 3rd Avenue in Houghton.

This investigation is being led by the Gauteng Hawks, Gauteng Crime Intelligence and the SAPS Detective Service.

The Acting National Commissioner has further directed that the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) be incorporated into the investigation to ensure that every possible lead is pursued and that those responsible are brought to book.

Major General Khan was scheduled to appear before the Madlanga Commission on 1 July 2026. While SAPS is aware of public speculation regarding the timing of the attack, it is premature and irresponsible to speculate on any possible motive or to conclude that the incident is linked to his anticipated appearance before the Commission. Detectives will follow evidence wherever it leads.

The South African Police Service views any attempt to intimidate, silence or attack any individual involved in judicial processes in the most serious light and any attempt to interfere with the administration of justice or the work of the commission will be met with the full might of the law.

The Acting National Commissioner of SAPS, Lt Gen Puleng Dimpane has condemned the attack and assured the public that no resource will be spared in identifying, tracing and arresting those responsible.

The SAPS remains resolute in protecting the rule of law and ensuring that justice prevails.

Lieutenant General Dimpane has wished Major General Khan a speedy recovery and her thoughts are also with his family during this period.