Uganda to Evacuate Citizens From South Africa As June 30 Anti-Migrant Deadline Looms

29 June 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Uganda is set to evacuate hundreds of its citizens from South Africa following a surge in anti-migrant sentiment and growing fears of violence targeting foreign nationals.

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo announced on Sunday that the government had finalized plans for the evacuation following a directive from President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

"His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, has directed that arrangements be made for the evacuation of Ugandan nationals from South Africa following the escalating anti-migrant violence and xenophobic protests by vigilante groups over the past few months," Kasolo said.

Over the past month, anti-foreigner groups in South Africa have staged demonstrations in several areas, accusing undocumented immigrants of taking jobs from South Africans, straining already limited public services, and contributing to rising crime.

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The protests have reportedly resulted in the deaths of several immigrants. Protesters have also issued an ultimatum demanding that all undocumented foreign nationals leave South Africa by Tuesday, June 30, ahead of planned anti-immigrant rallies that many fear could turn violent.

Several countries have already begun evacuating their citizens.

Kasolo said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, working in close coordination with the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Works and Transport, the Uganda High Commission in South Africa, and leaders of the Ugandan community in South Africa, is finalizing an evacuation plan expected to begin within the next few days.

"The evacuation plan entails the registration of affected Ugandans across the various provinces, their transfer to safe assembly centres, the issuance of emergency travel documents where necessary, and coordination with the relevant immigration authorities to facilitate their departure from South Africa," he said.

Kasolo added that, in collaboration with the Ministry of Works and Transport, arrangements are underway for Uganda Airlines to operate special charter flights for the evacuation exercise.

"These flights will be funded by the Government of Uganda," he said.

According to the minister, 746 Ugandans have so far voluntarily registered for evacuation, with more expected to sign up in the coming days.

He noted that many other Ugandans have already left South Africa on their own following the announcement of the June 30 deadline by vigilante groups.

"In the meantime, the Government of Uganda continues to engage the Government of the Republic of South Africa on this matter to ensure the security and safety of Ugandan nationals who remain in the country," Kasolo said.

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