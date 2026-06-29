Africa: Illegal or Legal? Here's How South Africa's Work Visas Really Work

South Africa only issues work visas to foreign nationals who meet strict legal requirements and, in many cases, employers must first prove that no South African can do the job.

· A work visa does not make someone a South African citizen or permanent resident. It only gives permission to work legally for a limited time.

Illegal immigration has become one of South Africa's hottest political issues.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Many South Africans are demanding tougher action against undocumented foreign nationals, while the government continues to process thousands of legal work visas every year.

But what exactly is a work visa, who qualifies for one, and why does South Africa allow some foreign nationals to work here?

A work visa is an official document issued by the Department of Home Affairs that allows a foreign national to work legally in South Africa for a specific period and under certain conditions.

It is important to understand that a work visa is not the same as permanent residence or South African citizenship.

People with work visas must still obey immigration laws and may lose their right to stay in the country if their visa expires or the conditions of the visa are broken.

South Africa issues work visas because some industries cannot always find enough skilled workers locally.

These include sectors such as healthcare, engineering, information technology, mining and certain specialised technical jobs.

At the same time, the government says employers must give South Africans first preference whenever suitable local workers are available.

This is especially important in a country where unemployment remains extremely high.

According to the latest official figures, South Africa's expanded unemployment rate is above 40%, making job creation one of the government's biggest challenges.

Here are the four main work visas available:

Critical Skills Work Visa

This visa is for highly skilled professionals whose occupations appear on South Africa's Critical Skills List.

These include doctors, engineers, software developers, scientists, accountants and other specialised professionals.

Applicants must prove they have the required qualifications and experience.

General Work Visa

This is the most common work visa for foreign nationals.

It is also the most difficult to obtain.

Before a visa is approved, the employer must prove that no suitably qualified South African citizen or permanent resident could fill the position.

The employer must advertise the job and provide evidence that local candidates were considered first.

Applicants must also submit police clearance certificates, medical documents and proof of employment.

Intra Company Transfer Work Visa

This visa allows employees of international companies to move temporarily to a South African branch.

It is mostly used by multinational businesses that need experienced staff to work in South Africa for a limited period.

Business Visa

This visa is for foreign nationals who want to open or invest in businesses in South Africa.

Applicants must meet strict financial and legal requirements before approval.

How much does it cost?

Most work visa applications cost just under R2,000.

Applicants may also have to pay extra for medical reports, police clearance certificates and other required documents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Legal Affairs South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Why are work visas important?

The government says work visas help grow the economy by bringing in skills that are difficult to find in South Africa.

At the same time, immigration laws are meant to protect jobs for South Africans by making employers prove they cannot find suitable local workers before hiring from overseas.

Home Affairs has repeatedly said there is a big difference between legal foreign workers who have valid work visas and undocumented foreign nationals who are in the country illegally.

Only people with the correct visas are legally allowed to work in South Africa.

According to the South African Police Service provincial commissioner, Tommy Mthombeni, anyone employing undocumented foreign nationals can face heavy fines, prosecution and other penalties under South Africa's immigration laws.