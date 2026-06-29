Kenya: Absa Bank Kenya CEO Abdi Mohamed Resigns

Nairobi — Absa Bank Kenya Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamed has resigned after serving the lender for 32 years.In a statement, the bank said Mohamed will leave his position with immediate effect to pursue other career opportunities.

The bank has appointed Chief Financial Officer Yusuf Omari as acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer pending the appointment of a substantive successor.

Mohamed joined the bank more than three decades ago and held several senior leadership positions during his tenure, including Managing Director of Absa Bank Tanzania, before taking over as CEO of Absa Bank Kenya three years ago.

His departure comes after a period in which the bank recorded steady financial performance. For the year ended December 2025, Absa Bank Kenya posted a net profit of Sh22.9 billion.

The lender did not indicate when a permanent chief executive will be appointed.