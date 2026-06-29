Ethiopia: PM Abiy Inaugurates Entoto-Kebena River and Riverside Development Project in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has officially inaugurated the Entoto-Kebena River and Riverside Development Project in Addis Ababa earlier this afternoon.

Announcing the development on social media, the Prime Minister described the project as a major milestone in the city's ongoing urban transformation agenda.

The project spans 87.6 hectares along a 10.5-kilometre stretch of river corridor and includes integrated flood protection systems, modern bridges, and expansive green public spaces designed to enhance the urban environment and improve the riverfront landscape.

Prime Minister Abiy further noted that the initiative extends beyond physical infrastructure, representing a strategic step toward transforming Addis Ababa into a climate-resilient, highly livable city and a competitive global hub for tourism and economic activity.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to improving citizens' quality of life through sustained development efforts.

"We remain deeply committed to advancing our journey to enhance our citizens' quality of life and bring about transformative change, fulfilling the public trust placed upon us with loyalty, resilience, diligence, and sincerity," the Prime Minister said.