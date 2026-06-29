Zimbabwe: Police Hunt Suspect After Beitbridge Murder Near Night Club

Discover moreAfrica News UpdatesDigital Newspaper SubscriptionInflation Rate AnalysisTHE Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing to the public for information after a 26-year-old man was killed at Limpopo Business Centre in Beitbridge in the early hours of last Thursday.

ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the case in a statement.

"The ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the identification and subsequent arrest of a suspect who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Limpopo Business Centre, Beitbridge on June 26, 2026, at around 0200 hours in which Vusumuzi Mbedzi (26) died," Nyathi said.

According to police, the body of the victim was found lying lifelessly near a night club with multiple wounds on the head.

Circumstances leading to Mbedzi's death are still under investigation, and no arrests have been made yet.

"Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station," Nyathi added.

Police said investigations are continuing and they are following several leads.

Anyone with information can visit the nearest police station or contact the ZRP through official channels.