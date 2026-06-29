South Africa: New Demerit System - What South African Motorists Need to Know

The AARTO demerit system is expected to roll out from 1 July 2026. Many motorists may be unclear about how it will work and what the consequences could be.

Here's what you should know about the system. AARTO stands for the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences. It is administered by the Road Traffic Infringement Authority (RITA) where motorists receive infringement notices for traffic offences, which are equivalent to traffic fines. This system was designed to simplify and manage traffic offences and improve traffic road safety.

The AARTO demerit system is a points-based system that tracks traffic offences. Motorists will receive points for violations, and accumulating too many points could result in their licence being suspended.

How does the demerit system work?

Every motorist starts with a clean record of zero points. Points are then accumulated for different traffic offences, with between one and six points issued depending on the severity of the violation. If a motorist reaches the maximum limit of 15 points, their licence may be suspended for three months for every point above the limit. Three licence suspensions can result in the licence being cancelled.

The AARTO demerit system applies differently to individuals and businesses. Businesses can face additional accountability for traffic violations committed by employees while driving company vehicles.

Under the AARTO demerit system, motorists who commit a traffic offence will first receive an infringement...