Uganda: Democratic Front Demands Immediate Reopening of NMG

The Democratic Front (DF) has strongly condemned the military raid and closure of Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda media outlets, describing the action as a violation of constitutional guarantees on freedom of expression and press freedom.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the political party, founded in May 2025 on the principles of logical thinking, progressive leadership and disciplined service delivery, said the shutdown of Daily Monitor, NTV Uganda, Spark TV, KFM and Dembe FM undermines Uganda's democratic foundations.

The party argued that the military action contravenes Article 29(1)(a) and (c) of the 1995 Constitution of Uganda, which guarantees freedom of speech, expression, and the independence of the media.

Led by its president, Mathias Mpuuga, the former Nyendo-Mukungwe Member of Parliament, the Democratic Front said no country can effectively function without a free and independent media.

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"Democracy cannot grow or be held accountable without a free press and free speech for all citizens," the party said in part of its statement.

The party called on the military authorities to reverse the decision and allow Nation Media Group outlets to resume normal operations.

"We therefore call for the immediate and unconditional reopening of all NMG media houses to uphold the Constitution and protect our democratic space," the statement added.

The statement follows Friday's raid by security operatives on Daily Monitor's headquarters in Namuwongo and NTV Uganda's broadcast facilities at Serena Conference Centre, which forced the media houses off air.

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba later posted on his X account that the closure of Nation Media Group had been approved by President Museveni.

He also stated that, in future, what he described as "bad stories" about Uganda should first receive approval from his office before publication.

By press time, the Democratic Front claimed that the Association of National Broadcasters, the Uganda Communications Commission, the East African Press Council and other stakeholders in the United Kingdom and Europe had begun engaging the military leadership over guidelines for the reopening of Nation Media Group.

Those engagements had not been independently confirmed.