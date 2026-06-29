Tanzania: Zungu Calls for Wider Participation in Jogging

Dar es Salaam — THE Speaker of the National Assembly, Mussa Zungu, has called on residents, especially young people, to take part in jogging and physical exercises as part of marking the 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) in Dar es Salaam.

The message was delivered during a promotional jogging event held over the weekend, organised alongside the Golden Jubilee Edition of the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF).

The activity brought together hundreds of participants from different sectors, to run through designated routes around the exhibition grounds, as part of efforts to encourage public involvement in fitness activities linked to the fair.

Zungu said jogging should be adopted as a routine activity to support physical wellbeing and daily productivity. He said regular participation in exercises helps individuals maintain strength and reduce health-related interruptions in work and business activities.

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"Jogging promotes health and helps people maintain productivity in business while reducing illness," Zungu said.

He encouraged the public to take part in the exercise sessions connected to the trade fair rather than stay as passive spectators, noting that the event provides an opportunity for community participation.

Zungu also urged for increased support for locally made products during the fair, saying participation in such events should include both physical activity and engagement with domestic production displays.

He further called on foreign exhibitors attending the exhibition to consider local production opportunities that could expand manufacturing activities in the country hence increase job opportunities.

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On his part, the Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade, Denis Lazaro, said the Golden Jubilee Edition links economic development with public health, noting that an active and healthy population supports productivity and long-term growth.

Lazaro said the milestone offers an opportunity to reflect on industrial progress since the launch of the fair in 1976, while also highlighting the competitiveness of locally manufactured goods in domestic and international markets.

Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) Board Chairman, Ulingeta Mbamba, thanked Speaker Zungu and other officials for taking part in the promotional run, saying their participation helps increase public awareness of the jubilee activities and encourages engagement in health-related programmes.

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He said the event supports the ongoing efforts to increase public participation ahead of the trade fair that continues to serve as a platform for promoting local industries, attracting exhibitors and strengthening business linkages.