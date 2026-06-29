Tanzania: Samia Spurs Industrial Growth

DAR ES SALAAM — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has reaffirmed the government's commitment to working closely with the private sector to attract productive investments that drive economic growth, promote industrialisation, facilitate technology transfer and create employment opportunities for Tanzanians.

The president made the remarks yesterday after holding talks with Dangote Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Aliko Dangote, at State House in Dar es Salaam.

She said the government had welcomed the company's proposal to expand its investments in Tanzania and had directed the relevant ministries and institutions to continue technical discussions on the identified projects in line with the country's policies, laws and national development priorities.

"The government has received this proposal positively and has directed the relevant ministries and institutions to continue technical discussions on the areas identified, in line with the country's policies, laws and development priorities," President Samia said.

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She reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating an enabling environment for strategic investments that support sustainable economic growth, industrialisation, technology transfer and job creation. Earlier, Mr Dangote expressed the group's readiness to deepen its investment partnership with Tanzania by investing in several strategic sectors.

He said discussions focused on opportunities in transport infrastructure, fertiliser production and the energy sector, describing them as key investment areas with the potential to stimulate economic activity in Tanzania and across the East African region.

"We have identified areas with great potential for Tanzania and we are ready to work with the government to develop them for the mutual benefit of both parties," Mr Dangote said.

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He added that Tanzania continues to offer a favourable investment climate and abundant opportunities for expanding industries that add value to locally available raw materials while strengthening regional trade.

The meeting underscored the continued partnership between the government and the private sector in promoting strategic investments aimed at accelerating Tanzania's industrial transformation and positioning the country as a competitive investment destination in East Africa.

Last month, President Samia and Mr Dangote also held talks on expanding strategic investments in Tanzania, including a proposed 17-billion-US-dollar (about 46tri/-) crude oil refinery, fertiliser production, energy, logistics and industrial development.

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During the meeting, Mr Dangote expressed interest in participating in the refinery project, saying it would enhance fuel security in East Africa, reduce dependence on imported petroleum products and protect African economies from global price shocks and supply disruptions.

He added that the project could allow other East African countries to participate through equity ownership, as part of broader efforts to strengthen Africa's oil refining capacity.

"Tanzania is one of our key investment destinations because of the favourable business environment created by the government under President Samia's leadership," Mr Dangote said.

He also thanked the President for helping resolve operational challenges facing the company's Mtwara cement plant. "I want to thank Your Excellency President Samia Suluhu Hassan for your leadership and for honouring the commitments made to resolve the challenges we faced," he said.

President Samia welcomed the group's continued interest in expanding its investments in Tanzania and invited the company to invest in fertiliser production to help bridge the gap between domestic demand and supply.

She assured investors that her administration would continue addressing investment bottlenecks while strengthening policies that promote industrial growth, technology transfer and job creation.