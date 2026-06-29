Tanzania: Dodoma, the Rise of Tanzania's Modern Capital City

Dodoma — OVER the past few years, Dodoma has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from a quiet administrative town into a vibrant and modern capital city that reflects Tanzania's aspirations for inclusive growth and national development.

Once considered a sleepy municipality with modest infrastructure, Dodoma is today emerging as the country's political, administrative and economic hub.

ALSO READ: Winning the fight against drug abuse begins at home

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The relocation of key government institutions from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma has been the driving force behind this transformation.

The move has stimulated massive investments in roads, public buildings, housing, utilities and social services. Ministries, government agencies and diplomatic missions have established their presence in the city, making Dodoma the centre of national governance and decision-making.

Modern infrastructure has become one of the city's defining features. Expanded road networks, improved water supply systems, reliable electricity and enhanced telecommunications have significantly improved the quality of life for residents while attracting investors.

The Standard Gauge Railway has further strengthened Dodoma's connectivity with other parts of the country, facilitating trade, travel and economic activities. The city's skyline has also changed dramatically. New office complexes, hotels, commercial centres, residential estates and educational institutions continue to reshape the urban landscape.

At the same time, investments in healthcare facilities, schools and recreational amenities are ensuring that Dodoma develops into a well-rounded and liveable city. Economic opportunities have expanded considerably.

The influx of public servants, businesses and visitors has created demand for accommodation, transport, retail trade, hospitality and professional services. Thousands of Tanzanians, particularly young entrepreneurs, have found new avenues for employment and business growth.