Tanzania: Govt Insists No Forests Sold Through Carbon Trading

Dodoma — THE government has dismissed claims that Tanzania has sold or surrendered its forests and natural resources to foreign countries through carbon trading agreements, insisting that the emerging market is being regulated to safeguard national interests while creating new economic opportunities.

Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Engineer Hamad Yussuf Masauni, made the clarification in Dodoma over the weekend, describing reports circulated by some opposition leaders alleging that the government had handed over the country's natural resources to foreign investors as false and misleading.

He said the sixth phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan has instead established a legal and institutional framework to ensure Tanzania benefits from the fast-growing global carbon market without compromising ownership of its natural resources.

"No forest, land or natural resource has been sold or handed over to any foreign country through carbon trading. The government's objective is to ensure Tanzania benefits economically while protecting the interests of its people and conserving the environment," Eng Masauni said.

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He said the government has allocated funds in the current financial year to establish a comprehensive carbon trading management system, including registration, monitoring and compliance mechanisms to ensure all carbon trading activities are conducted transparently and in accordance with the law.

According to the minister, the new system will strengthen oversight of carbon projects, improve accountability and ensure the country receives all revenues due from carbon trading investments.

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Eng Masauni also revealed that the government has established an inter-ministerial team of experts to assess opportunities in the carbon market and recommend strategies for maximising national benefits while safeguarding environmental conservation and community interests.

He said the government's priority is to develop a well-regulated carbon trading sector capable of contributing to economic growth, climate change mitigation and the sustainable management of forests and other natural resources.

The minister urged the public to rely on official information regarding carbon trading, reaffirming that the government remains committed to protecting Tanzania's natural wealth while creating new sources of income through internationally recognised climate financing mechanisms.