ZIMBABWE Premier Soccer League title holders Scottland FC are said to be chasing Mamelodi Sundowns marksman Peter Shalulile as they bolster their ranks for next season's Confederation of African Football (CAF) campaign.

According to popular publication FarPost, the ambitious Harare outfit has earmarked the Namibian forward as a priority signing and has already tabled a big-money proposal to tempt him south of the Limpopo.

Media reports claim Scottland FC, which is owned by gold baron and Mabvuku-Tafara MP Pedzisayi 'Scott' Sakupwanya, have put a R4.1 million signing-on fee -- roughly US$250,000 -- on the table in a bid to secure Shalulile's services once his Sundowns contract lapses.

The 31-year-old's agreement with the Brazilians runs out at the end of June, leaving him free to talk to suitors.

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Neither Scottland FC nor Sundowns has publicly acknowledged talks at this stage.

Since arriving from Highlands Park in 2020, Shalulile has grown into one of the PSL's deadliest finishers. He has been central to Sundowns' era of dominance, firing them to several league crowns and regularly ending campaigns among the division's top scorers.

His pedigree, finishing instinct, and on-field influence make him one of Southern Africa's most sought-after attackers. That status could prove a stumbling block, even with Scottland's hefty offer in play.

Should Scottland pull off the coup, it would go down as one of the most significant transfers in the history of Zimbabwean football.

The newly crowned champions have made no secret of their intent, spending big to assemble a side that can hold its own in continental competition.

For now, though, the link remains in the realm of speculation, with no word yet from Shalulile or either club.