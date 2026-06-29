Malawi: Lilongwe District Council, HRCC Hold Talks Over Planned Anti-Xenophobia Protests

Officials from the Lilongwe District Council are today meeting representatives of the Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) to discuss the postponement of planned demonstrations against escalating xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals in South Africa.

The protests, which HRCC had initially scheduled for today, were expected to culminate in the presentation of a petition to the South African High Commission in Lilongwe, calling on the South African government to take urgent action to guarantee the safety and security of Malawians and other foreign nationals living in the country.

HRCC, an umbrella body comprising 97 civil society organisations, notified the Lilongwe District Commissioner's office of its intention to hold the demonstrations and also formally informed the South African High Commission about the planned petition presentation.

However, Lilongwe District Commissioner Stallichi Mwambiwa said the demonstrations could not proceed as planned because the council received HRCC's notification late on Friday afternoon, leaving insufficient time to fulfil legal requirements governing public demonstrations.

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Mwambiwa explained that the law requires the district council to convene a stakeholder meeting involving organisers, security agencies and other relevant authorities before any public protest can take place to ensure adequate planning, coordination and public safety.

"As you might have noted, the notification got to the office on Friday afternoon and we didn't have time to hold such an important engagement required by the law," Mwambiwa said.

He said the council has instead invited HRCC to a stakeholder meeting today, where both parties are expected to agree on the way forward regarding the demonstrations.

The planned protests come amid growing concern over renewed threats against foreign nationals in South Africa, following reports that vigilante groups had issued a June 30 ultimatum demanding that foreigners leave certain communities.

The developments have heightened anxiety among Malawians with relatives living and working in South Africa, prompting HRCC to organise the demonstrations as a show of solidarity and to urge South African authorities to act decisively against xenophobic violence.

It remains unclear whether a new date for the demonstrations will be announced following today's stakeholder meeting.