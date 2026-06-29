Zimbabwe: Bolt Cutter Bus Crew Faces Probe After Viral Video of Musami Cross Assault

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched investigations into a viral video showing members of the Bolt Cutter Bus Crew violently assaulting a passenger at Musami Cross, Domborembudzi, Mashonaland East Province.

ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi issued a statement on the incident.

"Reference is made to the video circulating on social media in which members of the Bolt Cutter bus crew are seen violently assaulting passengers at Musami Cross, Domborembudzi," Nyathi said.

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He said the footage "depicts two members of the group repeatedly and brutally kicking one of the passengers on the head while he was lying helplessly on the ground."

According to Nyathi, after the attack "the victim appears disoriented, unstable and seemingly unconscious, raising concern over the possibility of serious injuries."

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police has taken note of the incident and investigations are currently underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the matter and identify all persons involved," he added.

Commissioner Nyathi assured the public that "appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law," noting that the ZRP "strongly condemns all forms of violence, disorderly conduct and acts that endanger human life and public safety. Anyone found responsible for the assault will be dealt with without fear or favour."

The police are appealing for information that may lead to the apprehension of the attackers.