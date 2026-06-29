Rwanda: Niyonkuru, Nzayisenga Win 2026 National Cycling Championship

Team Amani's Samuel Niyonkuru and Benediction Cycling Team's Valentine Nzayisenga were crowned champions in the elite road races at the 2026 National Cycling Championships, sealing impressive solo victories over the weekend.

The championships brought together male and female cyclists across multiple categories, from junior to elite level.

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Niyonkuru completed a memorable weekend by adding the elite road race title to the Individual Time Trial (ITT) crown he won on Saturday. The Team Amani rider dominated the 158km elite men's and Under-23 race, crossing the finish line alone in 4 hours, 8 minutes and 30 seconds.

His teammate Eric Muhoza finished second, 7 minutes and 49 seconds behind, while Shemu Nsengiyumva of Java-Innovotec Pro Team completed the podium in third with the same time.

In the elite women's race, Valentine Nzayisenga ended a seven-year wait to reclaim the national road race title, having last won it in 2019. The Benediction Cycling Team rider completed the 115km race in 3 hours, 19 minutes and 21 seconds.

Her teammate Diane Ingabire finished second, crossing the line 3 minutes and 20 seconds later, while Team Amani's Xaverine Nirere claimed third place, just one second behind Ingabire.

Results in other categories

Junior women

Donatha Akimana (Ngarama Sport Academy) - 2:07:01 Yvonne Masengesho (Black Mamba) Same time Zawadi Kanyange (Bugesera Cycling Team) +10s

Junior Men