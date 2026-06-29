Rwanda: Why Changing Coaches Isn't the Solution to Police FC Woes

For more than a decade, Police FC have treated coaching changes as a shortcut to success--a strategy that has failed to deliver a league title.

As the club once again searches for a new head coach to replace sacked Ben Moussa, the law enforcers are set to appoint their eighth coach in 16 years. That means, on average, no coach has lasted more than two seasons--a reality that makes it nearly impossible to build a strong and sustainable foundation for the future.

ALSO READ: Police FC part ways with Ben Moussa

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Police FC are not alone in this pattern. Even Rwanda's giants, APR FC and Rayon Sports, struggle to reach the highest levels of African football when they repeatedly change coaches instead of committing to long-term projects.

Between 2013 and 2026, Police FC have continuously replaced head coaches in pursuit of an elusive league title and consistent progress in CAF interclub competitions. Yet despite the revolving door on the touchline, silverware has remained out of reach.

This persistent cycle points to a deeper structural problem--one that managerial changes alone cannot solve.

A revolving door on the touchline

Since 2013, Police FC have appointed a succession of coaches, including Goran Kuponovic, André Casa Mbungo, Innocent Seninga, Frank Nuttall, Vincent Mashami, Francis Haringingo, and most recently Ben Moussa.

Moussa parted ways with the club after just one season following a sixth-place finish in the 2025/26 campaign.

Each appointment arrived with optimism, but few coaches were granted the stability or institutional support required to build a genuine title-challenging side.

Instead, Police FC have developed a reputation for impatience, consistently prioritizing short-term outcomes over long-term planning.

Absence of a long-term football philosophy

One of the club's most persistent weaknesses is the lack of a clearly defined football identity.

Every coaching change has ushered in a new tactical approach, different recruitment priorities, and significant squad reshuffles--often within a single season.

This constant reset has prevented continuity, disrupted team cohesion, and undermined player development.

In contrast, successful clubs such as APR FC and Rayon Sports benefit from philosophies that transcend individual coaches.

Police FC, however, have struggled to institutionalize a playing model capable of surviving beyond the tenure of any one manager.

Erratic recruitment and squad instability

Frequent coaching changes have also led to unstable recruitment.

Season after season, Police FC have released numerous players and signed replacements, severely disrupting team chemistry and leadership structures.

The departures of experienced players such as Lague Byiringiro, Ani Elijah, and Allan Kateregga--often without clear succession plans--highlight a recruitment strategy driven by short-term fixes rather than long-term squad building.

ALSO READ: Police FC release five senior players

Without a stable core or a productive academy pipeline feeding into the first team, the club has been forced into repeated rebuilding cycles that rarely mature into title-winning squads.

Competing without structural parity

Police FC's ambition to compete with financially stronger rivals has exposed further systemic shortcomings.

APR FC and Rayon Sports benefit from deeper squads, fan base that pushes them at crucial moments and institutional continuity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Attempting to match their success without similar foundations has placed unrealistic pressure on Police FC coaches to deliver immediate results.

That pressure often leads to premature dismissals, reinforcing the instability that continues to undermine progress.

A psychological barrier

Beyond tactics and recruitment, Police FC's struggles also have a psychological dimension.

In recent seasons, the team has frequently dropped points against lower-ranked opponents--matches that typically define championship campaigns.

Such inconsistency points to issues of mentality, leadership, and game management--areas that require time, trust, and continuity to address.