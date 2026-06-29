Zimbabwe: Caps United Part Ways With Goalkeeper Magalane, On Brink of Snapping Arubi

CAPS United have reportedly parted ways with goalkeeper Wallace Magalane over undisclosed reasons.

The development comes after Magalane made a costly blunder against Triangle FC, which prompted fans to call for his substitution, an incident which left him devastated as he broke down in tears and was unable to continue with the match.

Although CAPS United is yet to formally communicate why it has parted ways with Magalane, New Zimbabwe.com understands that the goalkeeper was alleged to be involved in match fixing.

Meanwhile, CAPS United are understood to be on the verge of signing experienced Zimbabwe international goalkeeper Washington Arubi, who is expected to bolster the club's goalkeeping department with his vast experience.

Arubi is set to sign a two year contract this week with the Green Machine.

The 41-year-old is expected to join CAPS United coming from Marumo Gallants in South Africa where his contract recently expired.

The former Dynamos goalkeeper is one of Zimbabwe's most accomplished goalkeepers and has enjoyed a successful in South Africa where he has featured for University of Pretoria, SuperSport United and Marumo Gallants.

Other than Arubi, CAPS United is reportedly in set to sign another goalkeeper from Botswana to intensify its last line of defence.