South Africa: Shari'ah Investing Is ESG Adjacent By Design

Shari'ah and environmental, social and governance factors (ESG) are frequently discussed as parallel concepts. In reality, they are partially overlapping systems that approach risk from different starting points. Both exclude activities associated with clear social harm - such as alcohol, gambling, adult entertainment, tobacco, and weapons. ESG frameworks often extend further into fossil fuels, controversy monitoring, and composite scoring. In contrast Shari'ah investing adds two decisive constraints: the exclusion of conventional financial services and explicit limits on leverage through financial ratio screening.

For investors, the distinction that matters is structural, not philosophical. Shari'ah does not merely signal values - it hardcodes balance sheet discipline at the universe level. Before a single stock is analysed, the investable universe has already been de-levered and tilted away from business models most exposed to funding stress. This is why adding a broad, generic ESG overlay on top of a Shari'ah universe often achieves little beyond duplication. The work has already been done. In fact, Shari'ah investing often resembles the end state of well-constructed ESG portfolios - except they arrive there through rules rather than ratings.

The process of Shari'ah investing involves stripping away noise to focus on what survives cycles: durable economics, conservative financial structures, and valuation support. From that perspective, Islamic equity investing is often misunderstood. It is not a niche ethical overlay, nor is it a softer version of ESG. Correctly implemented, Shari'ah defines a universe that already internalises many of the outcomes ESG frameworks aim to engineer - without relying on scores, labels, or retrospective exclusions.

The difference in approaches is also seen when assessing risk, and risk in Shari'ah portfolios behaves differently. Shari'ah compliance operates through two mechanisms. First, business activity screens...

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