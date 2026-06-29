Rwanda: Mount Kigali University Crowned 2025/26 Varsity League Football Champions

Mount Kigali University (MKU) were crowned champions of the inaugural 2025/26 Rwanda Varsity League football tournament after a convincing 3-0 victory over East African University Rwanda (EAUR) Kigali Campus in Sunday's final at Kamena Stadium.

Coached by Jean de Dieu Zabayo, MKU produced a dominant second-half display to secure the title after the opening half ended goalless.

MKU controlled possession and created the better chances before the break, but EAUR Kigali's defence remained resolute to keep the scores level.

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The breakthrough came shortly after halftime when captain Martin Ufiteyezu broke the deadlock. Christian Ingabire doubled the advantage before Jacques Rekeraho added a third to complete an emphatic victory and hand MKU the first-ever Varsity League football title.

Ministry of Sports Permanent Secretary Candy Basomingera was among the dignitaries who attended the Rwanda Varsity League finals, which were staged across Huye and Gisagara districts.

The event also crowned champions in basketball, volleyball and handball.

In men's basketball, Rwanda Polytechnic (RP) Huye defeated University of Rwanda (UR) Nyarugenge 81-45 to lift the title, while EAUR Kigali edged RP Huye 74-68 in a closely contested final to win the women's championship.

In volleyball, RP Kigali swept UR Remera in straight sets to claim the women's title, while East Africa Christian College (EACC) defeated UR Huye 3-1 to emerge men's champions.

UR Huye completed a clean sweep in handball, winning both the men's and women's titles.